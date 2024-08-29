© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Toxic metals in tampons spur women to rethink their period care

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:34 PM MDT
Saalt Menstrual Cup & Saalt Period Underwear
Ampersand Studios
/
Saalt
Saalt Menstrual Cup & Saalt Period Underwear

When it comes to period products, tampons are one of the most popular, being used by up to 80% of women here in the United States. Which should mean their safe, right? Following a recent study, the answer may be no.

According to researchers, toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, have been found in 14 major brands of tampons.

As a result, many women are making the switch to menstrual cups, a shift that Saalt, a local business specializing in reusable period products, has seen firsthand.

Cherie Hoeger, CEO of Saalt, and Bridget Laye, the director of customer experience, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate