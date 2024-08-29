Toxic metals in tampons spur women to rethink their period care

When it comes to period products, tampons are one of the most popular, being used by up to 80% of women here in the United States. Which should mean their safe, right? Following a recent study, the answer may be no.

According to researchers, toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, have been found in 14 major brands of tampons.

As a result, many women are making the switch to menstrual cups, a shift that Saalt, a local business specializing in reusable period products, has seen firsthand.

Cherie Hoeger, CEO of Saalt, and Bridget Laye, the director of customer experience, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.