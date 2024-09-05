Local program provides free dental care to underserved communities

When we think about taking care of our health, dental hygiene isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind, but as it turns out, it plays a big role in our overall wellbeing.

One program is offering free dental care to elementary and middle schools throughout the state.

For more than a decade, Grins on the Go has been working to make dental services more accessible, particularly for families in underserved communities.

Cami Sindon, manager of community outreach with the program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.