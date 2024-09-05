© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Local program provides free dental care to underserved communities

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
A dental hygienist at work.
Torghele Dentistry
/
Flickr
A dental hygienist at work.

When we think about taking care of our health, dental hygiene isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind, but as it turns out, it plays a big role in our overall wellbeing.

One program is offering free dental care to elementary and middle schools throughout the state.

For more than a decade, Grins on the Go has been working to make dental services more accessible, particularly for families in underserved communities.

Cami Sindon, manager of community outreach with the program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Health Care
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate