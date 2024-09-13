'Preconceived:' An inside look at crisis pregnancy centers

Since Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, putting abortion laws in the hands of states, crisis pregnancy centers have gotten a lot of attention around the country.

A new movie called Preconceived takes an inside look at these centers, including Stanton Health Care in Idaho and its founder, Brandi Swindell.

Kate Dumke is an Idaho native and the co-director of the film, and she sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice.