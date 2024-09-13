© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Preconceived:' An inside look at crisis pregnancy centers

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:02 AM MDT
The movie poster for "Preconceived."
ROCO Films

Since Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, putting abortion laws in the hands of states, crisis pregnancy centers have gotten a lot of attention around the country.

A new movie called Preconceived takes an inside look at these centers, including Stanton Health Care in Idaho and its founder, Brandi Swindell.

Kate Dumke is an Idaho native and the co-director of the film, and she sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice.

Tags
Idaho Matters Abortion
Stay Connected
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate