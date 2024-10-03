© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Ten states will vote on abortion legislation in November - what does that mean for Idaho?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 3, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
The Missouri Capitol is shown on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
David A. Lieb/AP
/
AP
The Missouri Capitol is shown on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

After months of gathering signatures, filing petitions, and navigating lawsuits, constitutional amendments that will protect or expand abortion rights will appear on the ballot in ten states in November.

These states include blue-leaning, red-leaning, even swing states as voters go to the polls and cast their ballot for reproductive rights. But what could these outcomes mean for Idaho?

Joining us now to talk more are Melanie Folwell, lead organizer for Idahoans United for Women and Families, McKay Cunningham, a constitutional scholar and a graduate professor at College of Idaho and Dr. Loren Colson, a Boise-based family physician and president of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare.

