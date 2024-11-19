Idaho-Phoenix deal: Will the purchase still happen?

Will the University of Idaho buy the University of Phoenix? That’s still the question more than a year and a half after the deal was first announced.

The $685 million deal to buy the for-profit online university got off to a rocky start with Idaho lawmakers and is still in the middle of a Supreme Court lawsuit.

As far as we know, Idaho's Board of Education and the University of Idaho are still talking to Phoenix, but details are vague. And the November election may play a part in the chance that sale goes through.

Idaho Education News has been tracking the proposed phoenix sale since the beginning. Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, has a new story out about whether the phoenix sale will rise from the ashes.