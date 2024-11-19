© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho-Phoenix deal: Will the purchase still happen?

By Samantha Wright
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:33 PM MST
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
Geoffrey von Zastrow Photography
/
Flickr
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Will the University of Idaho buy the University of Phoenix? That’s still the question more than a year and a half after the deal was first announced.

The $685 million deal to buy the for-profit online university got off to a rocky start with Idaho lawmakers and is still in the middle of a Supreme Court lawsuit.

As far as we know, Idaho's Board of Education and the University of Idaho are still talking to Phoenix, but details are vague. And the November election may play a part in the chance that sale goes through.

Idaho Education News has been tracking the proposed phoenix sale since the beginning. Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, has a new story out about whether the phoenix sale will rise from the ashes.

University Of Idaho
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

