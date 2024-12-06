Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 6, 2024
A federal appeals court has weighed in on Idaho's abortion laws, an update on the University of Phoenix lawsuit, leadership changes are coming to the Idaho Senate, the new state public defense system is responsible for the cost of court transcripts and a look at why schools in North Idaho are more dependent on levies.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris, National reproductive rights reporter with States Newsroom
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News