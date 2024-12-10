How people are giving back this holiday with vending machines

This time of year, many people are looking for ways to give back, and thanks to a vending machine, doing that just got a lot easier.

Instead of dispensing snacks or drinks, the Light the World Giving Machine gives people the chance to buy meals, blankets, school supplies and more for those in need.

Idaho leads for the "Light the World Giving Machines" initiative, Reed and Gayann DeMourdant, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the local impact of this charitable program.