Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How people are giving back this holiday with vending machines

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:42 PM MST
The Light of the World Giving Machine.
Lonni Leavitt-Barker
The Light of the World Giving Machine.

This time of year, many people are looking for ways to give back, and thanks to a vending machine, doing that just got a lot easier.

Instead of dispensing snacks or drinks, the Light the World Giving Machine gives people the chance to buy meals, blankets, school supplies and more for those in need.

Idaho leads for the "Light the World Giving Machines" initiative, Reed and Gayann DeMourdant, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the local impact of this charitable program.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

