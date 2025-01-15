© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha WrightHannah Gardoski
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT

Idaho Matters and the Friday Reporter Roundtable for April 12, 2024!

A case heading to the U.S. Supreme Court could have big impacts on Idaho's abortion care, a new library bill has been signed into law, plans for a veterans home in Boise have been postponed and a roundup of this year's legislative session.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week. Plus, we look at a new production of 1959 Broadway show that spotlights a crisis of faith, the struggle of single parenthood, and a growing threat of racism.

