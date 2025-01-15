Idaho Matters and the Friday Reporter Roundtable for April 12, 2024!

A case heading to the U.S. Supreme Court could have big impacts on Idaho's abortion care, a new library bill has been signed into law, plans for a veterans home in Boise have been postponed and a roundup of this year's legislative session.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week. Plus, we look at a new production of 1959 Broadway show that spotlights a crisis of faith, the struggle of single parenthood, and a growing threat of racism.

