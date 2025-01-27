© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one chorus is finding 'common ground' through music

By Samantha Wright
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:43 PM MST
The Common Ground Community Chorus.
Katie Kloppenburg
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Common Ground Community Chorus.

It was March of 2000 when a group of people got together and started singing, hoping that through choral music they could support human rights and provide a supportive environment for everyone who wanted to take part in what they call their family.

Now the Common Ground Community Chorus is celebrating their 25th anniversary, and Chorus Director Erik Noyce, Development Director Sandy Kurka and Membership Director Carolyn Wolfe joined Idaho Matters to share their vision and music. Chorus members Tess Krueger, Veronica Blake, Bonnie Shuster, Jerry Shaeffer, Jenna Gaston, and Jim Titmus also accompanied them.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicCommunity
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate