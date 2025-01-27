How one chorus is finding 'common ground' through music

It was March of 2000 when a group of people got together and started singing, hoping that through choral music they could support human rights and provide a supportive environment for everyone who wanted to take part in what they call their family.

Now the Common Ground Community Chorus is celebrating their 25th anniversary, and Chorus Director Erik Noyce, Development Director Sandy Kurka and Membership Director Carolyn Wolfe joined Idaho Matters to share their vision and music. Chorus members Tess Krueger, Veronica Blake, Bonnie Shuster, Jerry Shaeffer, Jenna Gaston, and Jim Titmus also accompanied them.

