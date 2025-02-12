C of I honors legacy of Elgin Baylor

He’s been called the best basketball player in the world - he was the original Laker superstar and he was the first person to score 70 points in a game.

Elgin Baylor launched his career in the Gem State when he came to the College of Idaho on a scholarship. He chose to come to Caldwell sight unseen because back in 1954 it was the only school to offer him a chance to play on an integrated team.

C of I has already honored Baylor’s contributions to the sporting world through a scholarship, which is currently paying full tuition for six students. Now it’s renaming its basketball arena the "Elgin Baylor Arena” to honor his legacy.

Reagan Rossi, vice president of athletics at C of I, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Elgin Baylor.

