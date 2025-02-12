© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

C of I honors legacy of Elgin Baylor

By Samantha Wright
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:58 PM MST
Elgin Baylor on the basketball court.
The College of Idaho Facebook

He’s been called the best basketball player in the world - he was the original Laker superstar and he was the first person to score 70 points in a game.

Elgin Baylor launched his career in the Gem State when he came to the College of Idaho on a scholarship. He chose to come to Caldwell sight unseen because back in 1954 it was the only school to offer him a chance to play on an integrated team.

C of I has already honored Baylor’s contributions to the sporting world through a scholarship, which is currently paying full tuition for six students. Now it’s renaming its basketball arena the "Elgin Baylor Arena” to honor his legacy.

Reagan Rossi, vice president of athletics at C of I, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Elgin Baylor.

Tags
Idaho Matters College Of IdahoBasketball
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

