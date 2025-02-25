What role do nonprofits play in disaster relief?

The recent fires in Los Angeles put a spotlight on how nonprofits jump in and help during disasters.

But many don’t know that nonprofits also help with long-term recovery efforts after a disaster happens, including helping communities rebuild, and many nonprofits try to prevent or at least anticipate future disasters.

Vanessa Crossgrove Fry is an associate research professor and director of the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University, and she wrote about how nonprofits pitch in before, during, and after disasters strike for the nonprofit news organization "The Conversation." She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.