Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What role do nonprofits play in disaster relief?

By Samantha Wright
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:02 PM MST
Sharon Sinclair
/
Flickr

The recent fires in Los Angeles put a spotlight on how nonprofits jump in and help during disasters.

But many don’t know that nonprofits also help with long-term recovery efforts after a disaster happens, including helping communities rebuild, and many nonprofits try to prevent or at least anticipate future disasters.

Vanessa Crossgrove Fry is an associate research professor and director of the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University, and she wrote about how nonprofits pitch in before, during, and after disasters strike for the nonprofit news organization "The Conversation." She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

NonprofitsWildfires
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
