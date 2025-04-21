A constitutional scholars opinion: Is President Trump overreaching?

President Trump is once again pushing the limits of presidential power—from his challenge to birthright citizenship being weighed by the Supreme Court to his repeated defiance of court rulings.

And with Congress largely on the sidelines, critics say we’re watching a dangerous shift in how power is being used and concentrated in the executive branch.

So what does all this mean for the Constitution and the rule of law? Dr. David Adler, a renowned constitutional scholar and president of the Alturas Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

