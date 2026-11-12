StoryCorps present The Great Thanksgiving Listen

Thanksgiving brings families together. Sometimes it's the one-time-of-year you see some of your relatives. The holiday is known for its traditional dishes, football on TV or in the backyard, and as a time for sharing family stories.

And that's the focus of the Great Thanksgiving Listen , an annual activity from StoryCorps. Regular listeners have heard Story Corps on the radio. Two ordinary Americans talking to each other. You hear those clips from those interviews each Friday on Morning Edition from NPR.

StoryCorps was founded in 2003 by Dave Isay. He is a best-selling author and winner of many Peabody Awards and the "Genius" grant as a MacArthur Fellow. He joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Read a transcript of the entire conversation below:

Gemma Gaudette: From the studios of Boise State Public Radio News. I'm Gemma Gaudette. You're listening to Idaho Matters. Thanksgiving brings families together, and sometimes it's the one time of year you see some of your relatives. The holiday is known for its traditional dishes football on TV or in the backyard, and a time for sharing family stories. And that's the focus of the Great Thanksgiving. Listen, it's an annual activity from StoryCorps. Regular listeners have heard StoryCorps on the radio, of course, to ordinary Americans talking to each other. You hear those clips from those interviews each Friday on Morning Edition from NPR. Storycorps was founded in 2003 by Dave Isay. He is a best selling author and winner of many Peabody Awards and the genius Grant as a MacArthur fellow. And he is joining us today to talk more about the great Thanksgiving. Listen. So, Dave, over the years, more than 800,000 people have participated in StoryCorps conversations. I mean, it's just an incredible number. What is it about Thanksgiving that made you want to key in on that holiday in particular?

David Isay: Yeah. So StoryCorps is a 365 day year thing. And as, as you've said, you know, hundreds of thousands of people have participated. We created an app 11 years ago. This is the 11th, um, uh, anniversary of the great Thanksgiving. Listen, this coming Thanksgiving. Um, it's an app that makes it possible to record a loved one on your, on your phone. And with one tap, upload it to the Library of Congress. So it becomes part of American history. So your great, great, great, great grandkids can someday get to listen to your mom or your dad, whoever it is you choose to honor, um, by recording them. And, you know, we, it was kind of just throwing a dart at a dart board. We knew we wanted to have a yearly tradition where people do recordings and Thanksgiving seemed to make sense. And this is large. This is very much educator driven. Anybody can participate. But what the core of this is educators, high school, mostly English and social studies teachers assigning over Thanksgiving break, uh, to record for their students to record a loved one as kind of the most fun and meaningful assignment that, um, that they're going to get all year.

Gaudette: So I really love that idea, right? Of having these high school kids and over Thanksgiving, you know, families usually come together. Um, you know, what was it in particular about this age group, right? Asking these teenagers, hey, go record someone in your family.

Isay: Well, we knew we wanted to do something, uh, in schools and we haven't. We have a lower age limit of 13. Uh, that kids under 13 we don't take into the archive. So we were kind of. So, you know, what made most sense was, um, was high school. And we, you know, StoryCorps has always had a big constituency of teachers who, um, who are, you know, who advocate for doing these sorts of interviews. So it fits with the, the, you know, English language, um, standards and, and social studies and history standards. So it just seemed seemed to make sense. It was all of these kind of threads that um, over that overlapped in doing this with teachers and students.

Gaudette: You know, what's interesting to me too is, you know, we look at what's just happened in our country, and I think Thanksgiving is going to have some really interesting conversations this year, um, across the Thanksgiving table. So, and sometimes, you know, this can bring up, uh, you know, maybe you feel divided, right? But, but do you think the great lesson helps with people actually listening to each other over these tables? That's a great question.

Isay: Yeah, yeah. So, um, I think that the great lesson, it's not about politics in any way. So, uh, usually it's, it's a young person. Again, anyone can participate. Um, a young person honoring someone who's important in their lives by asking them questions. And these are the most important questions that people can ask. Like, you know, who is kindest to you in your life? What was your happiest moment? How do you want to be remembered? So politics doesn't really come up. But we have a project at StoryCorps called One Small Step, which is, you know, the hundreds of thousands of participants in StoryCorps have known and loved each other. And we've started putting people across the political divides together, not to talk about politics, just to get to know each other as people, because it's hard to hate up close. So that's a very, um, the question really gets to the heart of, of what we're focused on at StoryCorps. And you can learn more about that at, uh, take one small step.org and hopefully participate and have a conversation with a stranger who's different than you and realize, you know, how much we share in common as a country, which is, you know, the kind of truth that underlies all of the, um, strife in the country that really there's so much more we share in common than divides us.

Gaudette: You know what I find fascinating about StoryCorps is really that generational listen or as you just said, right? Maybe years from now, being able to hear like your parents voice, your grandparents voice. And I think getting these teenagers involved who maybe, maybe aren't necessarily aware or really understanding that, you know, you're not always going to have that person in your life. I mean, I think about, gosh, I wish I had my parents voices recorded, right? Even if it was just one story that I could share with my children. Um, I'm sure you have had numerous people reach out to you, um, with similar stories like that. What's it like for you and your team to hear back from people who have participated in this.

Isay: Who, where they have relatives who've passed away? I mean, there have been many, many. I mean, this is intergenerational. I mean, when you tell that story, it makes me think of a bunch of things. One is that, you know, when I was a teenager and I've been around for a long time, um, this was a long, long time ago. Uh, I, I, when I was, I was probably 12 or 13 and I had, you know, I interviewed my grandparents and my, my great aunts over Thanksgiving, actually one year. And this was, um, I think it was, it was either reel to reel recorder or cassette recorder. And, um, that tape has disappeared. And as you said, like to me, the soul is kind of contained in the human voice. And there's something so visceral about hearing the voice of someone, especially when they're gone. Um, and so I still, um, and this is God 50 years later, almost, I still, when I go to my mom's house, look for that tape. Um, because what I would give to hear the voice of my, of my grandparents again and also, you know, a personal, another personal experience when my dad died very, very quickly, um, uh, over he was, he was working, he was a psychiatrist and he was working on a Friday and was died of cancer. Uh, that was just diagnosed that Friday, the next Wednesday. And I had done a StoryCorps interview with him. And at 3:00 in the morning, I listened to that interview.

And I knew that this was the way that my kids, who were not going to remember him, would get to know my dad through, you know, through this interview. And I thought I couldn't believe in StoryCorps any more than I did. But at that moment when the rubber hits the road, that's when you really understand the importance of recording these interviews and, and the importance of not waiting. Um, and, you know, I think of StoryCorps. This is like our, my communications people hate when I say this, but, you know, StoryCorps has, you know, reminds us of our mortality. Um, and, you know, hospice workers, I think there's some, there's some similarities between hospice and, and StoryCorps in, in that, you know, hospice workers tell, will tell, um, patients and family members that, you know, there are four things you want to say to someone who's dying. Thank you, I love you. Forgive me, forgive me, and I forgive you. And that happens all the time in a StoryCorps booth. People, um, are hopefully not actively dying when they're in the StoryCorps booth, but they have these questions that, um, that hopefully give a sense of closure and relationships and also are aware that this, this is going to outlive them for generations and that, you know, almost certainly your great, great, great, great, great grandkids, if they have any interest in their history, are going to listen to this one day.

Gaudette: Well, and I will tell you, you know, um, I had a voicemail from my dad before he passed away. And, um, back in the day, my, I had to change phones and I lost that voice message. What I would give to have that back, right? So what, what are you hoping comes from, you know, uh, teenagers sitting down with their older relatives, whomever it is, right. And recording these stories because I agree with you. I don't think it's a bad thing to say. It reminds us of our mortality because it is important to, to be in touch with that, but at the same time, to, to live as much as you can possibly live.

Isay: Yeah. A reminder of the preciousness of. I mean, again, it's a little bit corny, but some of these some of the corny things are true. You know how precious life is. And you know that you want to. And that the people who we love aren't always going to be with us.

Gaudette: So before I let you go, how do folks actually participate in the Great Thanksgiving Listen, what do they need to do?

Isay: So all you need to do is download our app. And if you're a teacher, go to the great listen.org where we have lesson plans and permission slips. And I hope that you'll assign this, but anybody can participate. Download the StoryCorps app, go to the great listen.org and you'll have everything you need. And for those people who want to participate in the effort of talking to strangers across the political divide, you can go to take one small step.org.

Gaudette: Well, David, I want to thank you so much for taking time for us today. Really appreciate the conversation.

Isay: I appreciate you, Gemma. Thank you so much.

Gaudette Thank you. We've been speaking with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay about the Great Thanksgiving Listen.