Protecting Idaho wildlife through the winter

We’ve gotten a lot of snow lately in the mountains of Idaho and it got really cold really fast this year.

People who live in the Wood River Valley have been adapting to all the snow and having some great winter fun, but for the animals the sudden, early, winter weather caught them off guard and they need your help.

Blaine County, Bellevue, Hailey and the Bureau of Land Management are teaming up to get the word out on how you can help deer and elk who are struggling right now.

The BLM Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner, John Kurtz, Keri York with the Wood River Land Trust and Steve England with the Hailey Police Department join Idaho Matters to talk more.

