BSPR News: Sat at 6 p.m.

Latino USA is a weekly one-hour program that for 25 years has provided a platform for Latino voices and perspectives in the radio news landscape.

Hosted by the award-winning journalist, news anchor and author Maria Hinojosa, the program specializes in news, culture and storytelling that creates a space where Latino Americans hear their experiences reflected, and where non-Latinos can join the conversations happening in Latino communities.

Latino USA has received many awards for its exceptional programming, including the Peabody Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, the National Journalism Award, the Gabriel Award, the Gracie Allen Award, and numerous awards from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

Official website: latinousa.org

