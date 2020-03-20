"The Idaho Traveler" By Alan Minskoff

This is an encore presentation - this episode first aired in March 2020.

The Idaho Traveler explores the often ignored treasures of small-town Idaho, from historic buildings and sites to the mom-and-pop restaurants that offer the best pie and breakfast in the Gem State. Interviews with long-time residents and newcomers alike illustrate this paean to Idaho and capture the essence of what defines Idaho's unique character.

Alan Minskoff moved to Idaho in 1972; he lives in Boise and teaches journalism at the College of Idaho. He is the author of Idaho Wine Country, a book Alan and I chatted about on a previous Reader’s Corner interview. He is a prolific poet, writer and editor with contributions to magazines, journals and books too numerous to mention. Alan and his wife Royanne, are major contributors to the arts in the Treasure Valley, Wood River Valley and Idaho, both through their leadership and generous contributions.

