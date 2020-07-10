© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

"The Shape Of The Ruins" By Juan Gabriel Vasquez

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM MDT
Note: This is an encore edition of our program. The original episode premiered in July 2020.

Juan Gabriel Vásquez's most recent novel is The Shape of the Ruins.

When a man is arrested at a museum for attempting to steal the bullet-ridden suit of a murdered Colombian politician, few notice. But soon this thwarted theft takes on greater meaning as it becomes a thread in a widening web of popular fixations with conspiracy theories, assassinations, and historical secrets.

Juan Gabriel Vásquez’s previous books include the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award winner and national bestseller The Sound of Things Falling, as well as Reputations, The Informers, and the story collection Lovers on All Saints’ Day. Vásquez’s novels have been published in twenty-eight languages worldwide.

