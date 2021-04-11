"A Children's Bible," By Lydia Millet

Note: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. The episode originally aired in April 2021.

Lydia Millet’s newest novel, A Children’s Bible, was nominated for the National Book Award, and called a masterly allegory for the climate crisis. The book follows a group of twelve eerily mature children on a forced vacation with their families at a sprawling lakeside mansion. Contemptuous of their parents, the children decide to run away when a destructive storm descends on the summer estate, embarking on a dangerous foray into the apocalyptic chaos outside.

Lydia Millet is the author of more than a dozen novels and story collections. She’s received awards from PEN Center USA and the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and her books have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award.