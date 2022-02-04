© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Clark and Division" By Naomi Hirahara

Published February 4, 2022 at 7:45 PM MST
hirahara.jpg

On today’s program, bestselling mystery novelist Naomi Hirahara joins us to talk about her latest book, Clark and Division.

Set near the tail end of World War II in Chicago, the novel offers the mysterious story of a young woman searching for the truth about her older sister's death, against the backdrop of a Japanese American family’s struggles following their release from mass incarceration at Manzanar. Inspired by historical events, Clark and Division is part crime novel, part poignant historical fiction, gleaned from 30 years of the author’s research and archival work in Japanese American history.

Naomi Hirahara is an Edgar Award-winning author of noir short stories and a number of novel series, including the Mas Arai mysteries, which have been published in Japanese, Korean and French. A former journalist with The Rafu Shimpo newspaper, Hirahara has also written numerous non-fiction history books and curated exhibitions.

Tags

Reader's CornerLiterature
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra