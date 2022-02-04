"Clark and Division" By Naomi Hirahara

On today’s program, bestselling mystery novelist Naomi Hirahara joins us to talk about her latest book, Clark and Division.

Set near the tail end of World War II in Chicago, the novel offers the mysterious story of a young woman searching for the truth about her older sister's death, against the backdrop of a Japanese American family’s struggles following their release from mass incarceration at Manzanar. Inspired by historical events, Clark and Division is part crime novel, part poignant historical fiction, gleaned from 30 years of the author’s research and archival work in Japanese American history.

Naomi Hirahara is an Edgar Award-winning author of noir short stories and a number of novel series, including the Mas Arai mysteries, which have been published in Japanese, Korean and French. A former journalist with The Rafu Shimpo newspaper, Hirahara has also written numerous non-fiction history books and curated exhibitions.