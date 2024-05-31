"Three-Inch Teeth" By C.J. Box

On today’s program, bestselling novelist C.J. Box talks with us about his thrilling new book, Three-Inch Teeth.

The novel follows Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett as he faces two different species of rampaging beasts: one animal, a rogue grizzly bear with a thirst for blood; and one human, an ex-convict seeking revenge for those who locked him up, including Joe.

C. J. Box is the author of twenty-three Joe Pickett books, eight stand-alone novels, and a story collection. Among his many honors, he’s won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and two Barry awards for his work. An avid outdoorsman, Box is also an executive producer of Joe Pickett on Paramount Plus as well as Big Sky, both of which are based on his novels.