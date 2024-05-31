© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Three-Inch Teeth" By C.J. Box

By Bob Kustra
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:30 PM MDT

On today’s program, bestselling novelist C.J. Box talks with us about his thrilling new book, Three-Inch Teeth.

The novel follows Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett as he faces two different species of rampaging beasts: one animal, a rogue grizzly bear with a thirst for blood; and one human, an ex-convict seeking revenge for those who locked him up, including Joe.

C. J. Box is the author of twenty-three Joe Pickett books, eight stand-alone novels, and a story collection. Among his many honors, he’s won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and two Barry awards for his work. An avid outdoorsman, Box is also an executive producer of Joe Pickett on Paramount Plus as well as Big Sky, both of which are based on his novels.

Tags
Reader's Corner Fiction
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate