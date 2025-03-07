"Midnight Black" by Mark Greaney
On today’s program, bestselling writer Mark Greaney joins us to talk about his new book, Midnight Black. The latest in his popular Gray Man series, Midnight Black is set in a Russian Gulag, where an imprisoned master spy keeps critical information from the Kremlin as the Gray Man plots her escape.
Mark Greaney is the author of a half-dozen New York Times bestsellers With Tom Clancy, he co-authored Locked On, Threat Vector, and Command Authority. His first novel, The Gray Man, was made into a major motion picture.