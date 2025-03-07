© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
"Midnight Black" by Mark Greaney

By Bob Kustra
Published March 7, 2025 at 8:23 PM MST

On today’s program, bestselling writer Mark Greaney joins us to talk about his new book, Midnight Black. The latest in his popular Gray Man series, Midnight Black is set in a Russian Gulag, where an imprisoned master spy keeps critical information from the Kremlin as the Gray Man plots her escape.

Mark Greaney is the author of a half-dozen New York Times bestsellers With Tom Clancy, he co-authored Locked On, Threat Vector, and Command Authority. His first novel, The Gray Man, was made into a major motion picture.

