© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Heidi Kraay Reads "Silence" by Dan Bellm

By Joel Wayne
Published March 10, 2025 at 7:23 PM MDT

It's the first week of March. The theme this month on Something I Heard is "absence." On this week's episode, Heidi Kraay reads a poem by Dan Bellm titled, "Silence (in Memoriam, John Cage."

A poet and translator living in Berkeley, California, Dan Bellm has published five books of poetry, with his most recent, Counting, appearing in 2023.

Heidi Kraay is a playwright and multidisciplinary writer. Her plays include Take Me Away and How to Hide Your Monster. She was the inaugural Boise City Writer-in-Residence in 2023 and her memoir-adjacent book, 12 Lifetimes: A Century Cycle, was published in 2024.

Tags
Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate