Heidi Kraay Reads "Silence" by Dan Bellm

It's the first week of March. The theme this month on Something I Heard is "absence." On this week's episode, Heidi Kraay reads a poem by Dan Bellm titled, "Silence (in Memoriam, John Cage."

A poet and translator living in Berkeley, California, Dan Bellm has published five books of poetry, with his most recent, Counting, appearing in 2023.

Heidi Kraay is a playwright and multidisciplinary writer. Her plays include Take Me Away and How to Hide Your Monster. She was the inaugural Boise City Writer-in-Residence in 2023 and her memoir-adjacent book, 12 Lifetimes: A Century Cycle, was published in 2024.