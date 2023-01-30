© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Station News
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Mountain West News Bureau receives grant to improve coverage of tribal communities

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST
The Mountain West News Bureau, based at Boise State Public Radio, has received a $10,000 grant to improve coverage of tribal communities.

The funding will help strengthen the ability of Colorado newsrooms to report in and with indigenous communities, with cultural sensitivity trainings developed with indigenous partners. Participating members of the Mountain West News Bureau will also receive story reviews and coaching from a Native journalist.

Funding from the Colorado Media Project's equity project will train reporters on providing respectful, well-rounded coverage. The grant follows the bureau's community engagement work on the issue last year.

27 grants, totaling $352,640, were given to support Colorado newsrooms, journalists and media entrepreneurs. Recipients will address three priorities identified by community members and journalists of color through the Voices Initiative:

  • Support internal efforts to strengthen DEI in Colorado newsrooms
  • Strengthen connections and build trust between Colorado newsrooms and the diverse communities they serve: and/or
  • Support more diverse and inclusive civic news leadership, entrepreneurship, ownership and narratives

The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration of 14 NPR stations, focused on important regional issues.

Tags
Station News Station NewsIndigenous
Staff
