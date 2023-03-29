Piatigorsky Foundation Concerts

In partnership with Piatigorsky Foundation, Boise State Public Radio will bring two musical performances with a Q&A session to communities within our listening area. The performances will feature mezzo-soprano Katherine Calcamuggio Donner and a piano accompanist.

The Piatigorsky Foundation is dedicated to making live classical music an integral part of everyday life for communities throughout the United States. The Piatigorsky Foundation brings live performances to underserved communities often in rural locations, schools, churches, and retirement communities.

These two showings are free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Concert 1

When:

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Where:

TRICA

1406 Eastman St

Boise, ID 83702

(parking is limited so ride sharing, walking or biking is encouraged)

Concert 2

When:

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Where:

Morrison Center - choral rehearsal hall

2201 Cesar Chavez Ln

Boise, ID 83706