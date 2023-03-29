© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Station News

Piatigorsky Foundation Concerts

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published March 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT
Piatigorsky Foundation Concerts Featuring Katherine Calcamuggio Donner.svg

In partnership with Piatigorsky Foundation, Boise State Public Radio will bring two musical performances with a Q&A session to communities within our listening area. The performances will feature mezzo-soprano Katherine Calcamuggio Donner and a piano accompanist.

The Piatigorsky Foundation is dedicated to making live classical music an integral part of everyday life for communities throughout the United States. The Piatigorsky Foundation brings live performances to underserved communities often in rural locations, schools, churches, and retirement communities.

These two showings are free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Concert 1
When:
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Where:
TRICA
1406 Eastman St
Boise, ID 83702
(parking is limited so ride sharing, walking or biking is encouraged)

Concert 2
When:
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Where:
Morrison Center - choral rehearsal hall
2201 Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise, ID 83706

Tags
Station News Station NewsStation Event
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff