Planned outage for McCall stations on Thursday, Sept. 21

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT

Boise State Public Radio's signals in McCall will be off-air on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. because of a planned power outage.

Transmissions on KBSK (89.9), KBSQ (90.7) and KBSM (91.7) will be out during that time. Idaho Power is performing maintenance and will take down power feeding the top of Brundage Mountain.

During this time, you will still be able to get all your favorite programs on our website and the Boise State Public Radio app.

