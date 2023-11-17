Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Boise State Public Radio is beginning a multi-part update to avail its music service to listeners in Blaine County, Idaho. Translator stations K213EN Hailey at 90.5 FM and K228DO Ketchum at 93.5 FM have switched to music. Boise State Public Radio News will still be available throughout Wood River Valley on KBSS Sun Valley 91.1 FM and via translator K262BZ Bellevue at 100.3 FM.

Boise State Public Radio Music offers classical music weekdays and Sundays and also includes national programs like World Café, Echoes, Mountain Stage and American Routes weeknights and on Saturdays. In addition, listeners will find long-time local Saturday favorites Open Range Radio, Private Idaho, and shows with inimitable music host, Arthur Balinger.

See a complete lineup of music service programming here.

Find network coverage maps and a list of stations here.

Questions and comments can be addressed to Program Director Erik Jones at erikjones@boisestate.edu