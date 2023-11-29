© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

A night at the movies with George Prentice

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published November 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST
Boise State Public Radio

Don't miss the movie night of the season! For the second year in a row, Boise State Public Radio and The Flicks are preparing what will be a fabulous evening of previews, games, special guests and some wonderful surprises.

Join Morning Edition host George Prentice at The Flicks for this exclusive look at some of the most talked about films of the season. Come early to check out our swag table and say hello to George!

Tickets are $10. Purchase your tickets here, they will go fast!

When:

Thursday, December 14 from 7-9 p.m.

Where:

The Flicks

646 W Fulton St

Boise, ID 83702
