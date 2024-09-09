Sept. 26 Rural Mental Health: Supporting Community Strength

The challenges of youth mental health are many. Teens living in rural areas have fewer resources than those living in more populated areas. Like all youth, they deal with the pressures of social media, but they have unique barriers of isolated geography, navigating their own path and finding where they belong.

Please join us at our second panel on mental health, focused on building connections between teens, families and their support networks. This will be a solutions-oriented discussion with local afternoon host Troy Oppie in conversation with nurse practitioner and Marsing native Cindy Floyd and high school counselor Robin Simpson. We welcome all families and their teen students from Owyhee and Canyon counties to attend the event.

Register Here

When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Marsing High School cafeteria

800 Main St, Marsing, ID 83639

Registration is FREE

Featured panelists:

Cindy Floyd

Cynthia Floyd is a passionate healthcare professional and community advocate, whose journey began at Marsing High School, where she graduated. She then received her BSN and her MSN from Northwest Nazarene University. With a deep commitment to helping others, Cynthia spent 17 years in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This experience fueled her desire to address broader issues in healthcare, particularly in the realms of mental health and substance abuse prevention.

Robin Simpson

Robin Simpson, Marsing High School counselor, works cohesively, professionally, responsibly and ethically to advocate for the best interests of our students for their future success. She works in conjunction with parents, faculty and staff to create support structures and opportunities to ensure the success of our students and help them discover their personal potential. Our diverse student culture allows us to emphasize equality, celebrate differences and develop relationships that help expand individual ideas and personal growth potential. Listening closely to our students helps us empower them to make quality decisions and achieve their personal and professional goals.

