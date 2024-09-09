© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Sept. 26 Rural Mental Health: Supporting Community Strength

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:16 AM MDT
A rural dirt road surrounding by ag fields at sunset.

The challenges of youth mental health are many. Teens living in rural areas have fewer resources than those living in more populated areas. Like all youth, they deal with the pressures of social media, but they have unique barriers of isolated geography, navigating their own path and finding where they belong.

Please join us at our second panel on mental health, focused on building connections between teens, families and their support networks. This will be a solutions-oriented discussion with local afternoon host Troy Oppie in conversation with nurse practitioner and Marsing native Cindy Floyd and high school counselor Robin Simpson. We welcome all families and their teen students from Owyhee and Canyon counties to attend the event.

Register Here

When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Marsing High School cafeteria
800 Main St, Marsing, ID 83639

Registration is FREE

Featured panelists:

Cindy Floyd

Cynthia Floyd is a passionate healthcare professional and community advocate, whose journey began at Marsing High School, where she graduated. She then received her BSN and her MSN from Northwest Nazarene University. With a deep commitment to helping others, Cynthia spent 17 years in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This experience fueled her desire to address broader issues in healthcare, particularly in the realms of mental health and substance abuse prevention.

Robin Simpson

Robin Simpson, Marsing High School counselor, works cohesively, professionally, responsibly and ethically to advocate for the best interests of our students for their future success. She works in conjunction with parents, faculty and staff to create support structures and opportunities to ensure the success of our students and help them discover their personal potential. Our diverse student culture allows us to emphasize equality, celebrate differences and develop relationships that help expand individual ideas and personal growth potential. Listening closely to our students helps us empower them to make quality decisions and achieve their personal and professional goals.

Check out our series Mind Matters and more from our mental health coverage.
Tags
Station News EventStation News
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate