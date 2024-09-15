© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Fall 2024 Thank You Gifts

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published September 15, 2024 at 8:42 PM MDT
1 of 4  — Parachuting beaver mug
2 of 4  — Emergency Crank Radio
3 of 4  — carabiner clip camping mug
4 of 4  — Stand with the Facts Bundle

Support local journalism and make your gift today.

Parachuting Beaver Mug - $8 a month

Sip your morning coffee with the company of the parachuting beaver mug! The mug showcases the popular story of when Idaho Fish and Game parachuted beavers into the Frank Church Wilderness to start a new life.

Emergency Crank Radio - $15 a month

Stay informed and connected, no matter where your adventures take you, with our Boise State Public Radio hand crank emergency radio torch. The radio also has a flashlight, mobile charger and siren alarm, all powered by an easy to turn hand crank!

New York Times 12-month Digital Subscription - $10/month

Are you a news daddy? (IYKYK 🧢) By supporting Boise State Public Radio for just $10 a month, you can increase your news knowledge by getting a 12-month digital subscription to the New York Times. Or maybe you just like playing Connections, we don't judge. 🤓

Carabiner Clip Camping Mug - $7 a month for one, $12 a month for two

Headed out camping before the weather gets too cold? Pick up this 14-ounce carabiner camping mug featuring the Boise State Public Radio logo before you go! The double walled mug will keep your caffeinated drink of choice warm while you wake up and get your day started in Idaho's wilderness, or out in the backyard.

Stand with the Facts Bundle - $15 a month

Stand with the facts this election season with a new pair of socks, "stand with the facts" sticker and an enamel American flag pin.

