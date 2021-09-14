Station Outage In Burley

EDIT: The power to the transmitter has been restored; it is on-air again as of 4:48pm.

Idaho State Public Safety Communications is conducting maintenance on the tower hosting the 88.5 FM transmitter serving the Burley area today.

The transmitter was turned off without prior notice, so we do not have an ETA for restoration of service of KBSY at this time.

Normally, prior coordination is communicated and we reduce power for the tower worker's safety.

We apologize for the outage and will give better notice when we know of future service disruptions in advance.

