Station Outage In Burley

Boise State Public Radio News | By Kelsey Black
Published September 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM MDT

EDIT: The power to the transmitter has been restored; it is on-air again as of 4:48pm.

Idaho State Public Safety Communications is conducting maintenance on the tower hosting the 88.5 FM transmitter serving the Burley area today.

The transmitter was turned off without prior notice, so we do not have an ETA for restoration of service of KBSY at this time.

Normally, prior coordination is communicated and we reduce power for the tower worker's safety.

We apologize for the outage and will give better notice when we know of future service disruptions in advance.

Kelsey Black
Kelsey is the the Director of Engineering Broadcast Technology and Chief Engineer at Boise State Public Radio. Herder of wayward electrons and packets.
