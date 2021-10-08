Station Outage in Jackpot, NV (Oct 8 2021)

Engineering staff was alerted to a disruption to the transmitter site serving the Jackpot, NV area at around 4:45pm MDT today, as a strong thunderstorm passed over the transmitter site. Contact with the site was lost shortly afterwards. Lightning maps show multiple lightning strikes in the immediate vicinity of the transmitter site around that time.

The transmitter for KBSJ 91.3 is is still offline, and crews are deployed to investigate.

Update:

The on-site generator has been manually started after resetting the scrambled electronic control module that controls the backup power generator. The station is back on-the-air as of 8:09PM MDT.

This will be updated as details are available.