Station Outage in McCall (Jan. 6, 2022)

At 3:53 pm this afternoon, utility power was lost to the transmitter site for KBSK, KBSQ, and KBSM serving the McCall area. Idaho Power has confirmed the outage, but does not have an estimated restoration time at this writing.

Service on the following stations has been interrupted:

KBSK 89.9 Jazz

KBSQ 90.7 News

KBSM 91.7 Classical

K215BN 90.9 Classical (in Cascade)

We are eager for the addition of an on-site backup generator to be completed in the summer of 2022.

EDIT:

Service was restored at 5:53pm.

