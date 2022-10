Today we may be experiencing reduced power on our Treasure Valley signals for news at 91.5 FM and for music at 90.3 FM. We know this means some listeners will not be able to hear us at all.

We expect this signal interruption to occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday.

You can always find us online and on our app. This won’t affect our broadcast signals outside of the Boise market.