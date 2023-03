UPDATE: KBSW is back on air as of this moment. The problem has not been solved yet but a temporary fix is in place.

An engineer is headed to investigate the issue further.

ORIGINAL: KBSW 91.7 in Twin Falls is temporarily off the air. The issue is currently unknown but it appears to be a failure of a device.

There is currently no estimated time for restoration. This post will be updated when the signal is back.