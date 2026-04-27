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Intermittent outages in the McCall listening region

Boise State Public Radio News
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:04 PM MDT

BSPR Engineering is aware of an issue with the site controller at our Brundage Mountain site servicing McCall, where transmissions cease at random, until we can act to manually get them back on. We are working on scheduling a trip at our soonest availability to remediate the issue for the moment, until a more permanent solution can be applied.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we modernize our sites to best serve our audiences.

Affected regions/stations: McCall / KBSQ-90.7, KBSM-91.7, KBSK-89.9, and K272FR-102.3.
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