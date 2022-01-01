Wildfire season is here in Idaho. Here's what you need to know.

Wildfires are often uncontrolled and dangerous, and for a homeowner in a high-risk area, it’s easy to feel helpless in protecting their property. However, homeowners can take action by taking a few safety measures.

In 2021, the United States had 58,985 wildfires, resulting in a total of 3,577 homes being destroyed, according to data from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

Here are some tips to protect your home:

Clean the roof and gutters from fallen branches and leaves.

Prune tree branches so the trunk has no branches from the ground up to 10 feet. Also, remove branches so there is at least 10 feet of clearance around your home.

Keep flammable plants and objects 30 feet away from your home.

Remove plants and mulch right next to the house and replace them with non-flammable materials, like gravel or dirt without vegetation.

Keep your lawn and garden well watered to decrease dry fuels in the yard.

Cover chimneys and any vents around the home’s foundation or under decks with 1/8- inch metal mesh screens to stop embers from going into the home.

Store gasoline and flammable liquids in unoccupied buildings or storage sheds.

Have an evacuation bag ready to go



Have an evacuation bag ready to go

Shut all windows and doors

Remove flammable window shades, curtains and close metal shutters

Move flammable furniture away from windows and doors

Shut off gas at the meter

Leave your interior and exterior lights on so firefighters can see your house under smoky conditions

Shut off the air conditioning

Gather flammable items outside and bring them inside or place them in a pool if you have one

Turn off propane tanks

Move propane appliances away from your home

Connect garden hoses to outside water valves for fighters to use

Don't leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect water pressure

Find your pets and keep them nearby

Prepare farm animals for transport and think about moving them to a safe location early

Air quality monitoring

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has compiled information on smoke and air quality on its website. Those include:



The Air Quality Index (AQI) is the United States Environmental Protection Agency's index for reporting air quality. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern.

The AQI is divided into six categories and each category corresponds to a different level of health concern.

AirNOW

Idaho Power suggests putting together a Summer Outage Kit in case you lose power. This makes sure you can get through an outage in hot summer weather safely.

Here is what they recommend you put in your kit:



Bottled water (five gallons per person)

Matches

Blankets

Non-perishable food (canned food, crackers, etc.)

Non-electric can opener

Baby food or formula and diapers

Pet food

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Battery- or solar-powered chargers for your devices

Battery-powered radio and clock, flashlight and fans

Extra batteries

A block of ice in the freezer

Below are some maps from the National Interagency Fire Center on Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for July, August, September and October.

1 of 4 — July Wildland Fire Outlook Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for July 2022. 2 of 4 — August Wildland Fire Outlook Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for August 2022. 3 of 4 — September Wildland Fire Outlook Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for September 2022. 4 of 4 — October Wildland Fire Outlook Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for October 2022.

A new interactive map by the Western Fire Chiefs Association aims to provide the latest information on wildfires in the west. The map shows fires on state and federal land, but the creators hope to fill in gaps by pulling data from 911 dispatch via PulsePoint.

In some rural areas prone to wildfires internet connections can be weak, so they prioritized a map that could load quickly. It can help people know when to evacuate an area or check up on livestock.

Key firefighting terms you will hear during fire season:


