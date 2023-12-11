Air Force will discipline 15 members following classified leaks in online forum
The Air Force says it's disciplining 15 members following it's investigation of an Air National Guardsman accused of classified leaks online.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Air Force says it's disciplining 15 members following it's investigation of an Air National Guardsman accused of classified leaks online.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.