Mountain West News Bureau

A massive hacking incident against beef processing giant JBS caused an estimated 20% of U.S. beef packing plants to grind to a halt earlier this week. JBS was quick to get things back online, but the attack raises questions about cyber security and market consolidation.
Monte Mills, an Indian law professor at the University of Montana, says the ruling is a step forward in affirming tribal sovereignty.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to further limit the authority of tribal officers to police non-Natives committing crimes on reservations.
The lesser prairie chicken could receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act in parts of the Mountain West.
As Native American Tribes across the Mountain West reopen to the public, one Tribe in Nevada is enjoying their pandemic-related closure.
A case that drew the attention of backcountry recreators across the Mountain West has come to a close.
The NOAA's chief scientist told lawmakers this week that much of the Southwest is the driest it's been in 126 years.
Nationally, the CDC estimates we lost around 92,000 Americans to overdoses in the past year, far more than ever before. The pandemic exacerbated mental health challenges and isolation, so that may be part of the reason: but so is the spread of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
"It feels exciting because a year ago today, we didn't even have a vaccine. And now, I'm just getting closer to the second dose day by day and I won't have to live in constant fear of catching the virus or spreading it to my family."
Communities across the West typically have wildfire plans. They lay out how to evacuate, where to send people and what to do. But those may need an update.