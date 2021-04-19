-
A district court judgment has banned a Missouri man from doing business in Idaho after he allegedly fraudulently invoiced a lawmaker for millions of dollars.
An interview with Naomi Hirahara, author of the new novel, Clark and Division. Part crime novel, part poignant historical fiction, the book was recently listed as a New York Times Best Mystery Novel of 2021.
Idaho inmate Gerald Pizzuto’s death sentence was reduced to life in prison by a state district court judge Friday.
Idaho’s response to these diseases has been fragmented compared to other states, according to a report from Idaho’s Office of Performance Evaluations released in December 2020.
A new report shows many states in the West have the largest solar energy industries relative to the size of their economies, with Nevada in the top spot.
When Layne McInelly, veteran teacher and current president of the Idaho Education Association stood before the Idaho House and Senate education committees in January, his remarks raised more than a few eyebrows.
Sun Valley, Idaho’s own Hilary Knight will bring fire to the ice at the 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsWhen the U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team hits the ice for the first time Thursday, Feb. 3rd, Hilary Knight will be at the helm as team captain. It’s stunning to think that this will be her fourth Olympic Games, but the gold medalist says it’s a particular thrill to be back in action in 2022.
Dr. Patrick Kinney, who spends many of his days and nights in the E.R. at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center, has the skill and privilege of delivering babies but also faces the sadness of watching patients die due to COVID-19, has seen three primary stages of COVID vaccines.
An interview with Andrea Elliott, author of Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City. A stunning debut, the book covers eight formative years in the life of an intelligent and imaginative young girl in a Brooklyn homeless shelter as she balances poverty, family, and opportunity.
President Scott Green fired back at critics Friday, saying the University of Idaho has been falsely accused of pushing a social justice agenda.
Nearly half of Native Americans and Alaska Natives have struggled with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published by several Native-led groups.
Over the course of a week, volunteers ask people experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, where they slept on Wednesday, January 26.