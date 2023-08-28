Station News

-
Boise State Public Radio is now fully back on air and network connection issues have been solved as of 4:50 p.m. Friday evening. Our engineers spent quite a bit of time confirming and reconfiguring everything to make sure it was all working.
Another Round is back! Join us for a chance to meet reporter Julie Luchetta and hear more about the work she does covering Canyon County, the Latina/o/x communities, and social equity as a local journalist.
Boise State Public Radio is joining NPR and public radio stations across the country in support of their editorial independence and the integrity of our journalism. Effective today, we have suspended sharing new posts on Twitter.
In partnership with Piatigorsky Foundation, Boise State Public Radio will bring two musical performances with a Q&A session to communities in Idaho. The performances will feature mezzo-soprano Katherine Calcamuggio Donner and a piano accompanist.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise State Public Radio proudly present a conversation with KBSU hosts Carl Scheider, Tamara Ansotegui and Arthur Balinger. Join us at Boise Contemporary Theater to hear about the shows, the history and the music of Idaho. After we hear from the hosts, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and mingle in the lobby over drinks.
Join Boise State Public Radio as we take part in the first annual Eco-Jam at Storyfort. Reporters Julie Luchetta and Troy Oppie will break down how stories are made. From the library culture wars to the mining industry, take a peek behind the curtain and learn how BSPR reports on the issues.
Award-winning reporter Murphy Woodhouse is joining Boise State Public Radio to work with the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional collaboration of NPR affiliates.
The Mountain West News Bureau, based at Boise State Public Radio, has received a $10,000 grant to improve coverage of tribal communities.
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film.Morning Edition’s George Prentice will host a fun, fast-paced showcase of the most-talked-about (and sometimes debated) films of the season. We’ll feature some exclusive moments with the year’s most celebrated storytellers and unveil sneak peek info on the 2023 SVFF film slate. Plus prizes, games and plenty of surprises. If you love movies, this is the must-attend party of the year.
Beginning Jan. 14, "Jazz and the American Spirit" will replace locally-hosted "Jazz Conversations" with Troy Oppie. Ahead of the program change, Oppie spoke with Rupert about his show and what he likes to do with his hour of radio each week.
Spice up your holidays with a variety of stories and music from Boise State Public Radio.
It has been several years since we have welcomed you, our audience, into the station for an open house! We want to invite you in for a tour of the offices and facilities here in Boise as well as a chance to get to meet and mingle with our reporters, hosts, producers and staff.