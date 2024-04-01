LIVE UPDATES
Murder trial for Chad Daybell underway
The trial for Chad Daybell, the man accused of killing two children and his ex-wife, began Monday, April 1 with jury selection.
Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty last year of first degree murder for the deaths of two of her children, and of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife.
Daybell has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, grand theft by deception and insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty and faces the death penalty.
Boise State Public Radio will provide important updates on the trial as they happen.
Jury selection begins in trial
Day one of jury voir dire began on Monday in the Chad Daybell case. This is the preliminary examination of a witness or a juror by a judge.
District Judge Steven Boyce ordered that juror questionnaires be distributed and completed before going into the courtroom to streamline the selection process.
This process could take days or weeks. A total of 18 jurors will be picked - 12 jurors and six alternates.