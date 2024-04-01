Murder trial for Chad Daybell underway

The trial for Chad Daybell, the man accused of killing two children and his ex-wife, began Monday, April 1 with jury selection.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty last year of first degree murder for the deaths of two of her children, and of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife.

Daybell has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, grand theft by deception and insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty and faces the death penalty.

Boise State Public Radio will provide important updates on the trial as they happen.