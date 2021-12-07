© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.
Extremely American
Hosted by Heath Druzin

This podcast takes you inside the world of the ascendant Patriot Movement. Meet the militia members and far-right activists who are simultaneously preparing to fight the government and become part of it. Nearly a year after Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, this once-shadowy movement has never been more relevant.

Latest Episodes
    Extremely American: A podcast coming later this month
    The forthcoming podcast Extremely American will take you inside militias and other far-right groups that are trying to remake America in their absolutist image.