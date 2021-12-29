Women's Work
For generations, ranch women have been the cooks, mediators and nurturers. Now they're also stepping into roles as leaders, managers and decision-makers, guiding the way land is managed and family ranching businesses are run. Women are adopting more holistic and sustainable approaches to feeding America, and challenging traditional gender roles in the process. But this trail has not been an easy one to ride.
Latest Episodes
-
Hey, I’m Ashley. I used to be a vegetarian. Then I moved rural, started meeting ranchers and herding cows on horseback - and wondering: could we raise beef better? That question launched me on a journey, across the west. Turns out, women are leading the charge in the regenerative ranching movement. Come meet them.