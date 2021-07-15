NPR News
By haranguing all who will listen, in interviews or rally rants, Donald Trump even now is demonstrating his abiding and preternatural confidence in his own persuasiveness.
The first monthly payments under the expanded child tax credit were disbursed on Thursday. The White House says relief is on the way to the families of nearly 60 million children.
The new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! brings a delightful cast to a parody of 1940s Broadway musicals, with good musical results, if things are a little mixed otherwise.
The lawyer whom Britney Spears has chosen to represent her is a former federal prosecutor turned high-profile Hollywood lawyer. His celebrity clients have included Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.
The fight over how systemic racism is talked about in schools is drawing the attention of the nation's largest teachers union, the National Education Association.
A new state law that takes effect in 2022 requires barbers and hairstylists to look for signs of injuries caused by domestic violence and to give information about professional help.
Jerome Powell is on Capitol Hill this week testifying before Congress.
Ted Gioia first published his History of Jazz in 1997, updating it for the first time in 2011. This year he did so again, after a very important decade for the genre.
The Chicago emo trio embraces jazz riffs and '90s nostalgia.
A $3 million grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Fund is aimed at helping 40 landmarks across the country address repair, renovation, and other preservation needs.
Democrats have essentially no wiggle room if they want to pass their newly unveiled $3.5 trillion budget plan along party lines. And already some Democrats are voicing concerns.
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian American journalist, says she is the target of an alleged kidnapping plot recently described in a federal indictment: "It's just obvious that they were going to execute me."
One Facebook user jokingly put the total loss at $26. Another person joked that since the temperature hit 93 degrees that day, all you needed was a fork and butter for a ready meal.
Louis Angelino III cleans people's homes for extra money. A friend hired him and left they key under the mat of his New Jersey townhouse. Angelino found the key but it was the wrong address.
More than 30 people have died and dozens remain missing in some of the worst flooding that Germany has seen in recent memory. A state of emergency has been declared and the army has been deployed.
The pandemic has hurt even routine health services such as vaccines and checkups, as well as immunization outreach, for children around the world, the World Health Organization and UNICEF report.