Ways To Listen To Boise State Public Radio

Boise State Public Radio isn't just available on your FM dial anymore. Over the last several months, we've been working to make our web streams available to you, wherever you are via whatever you're on!

Here are the details:

Web Stream: Listen to a live web stream of Boise State Public Radio News and Boise State Public Radio Music right at the top of our homepage.

Boise State Public Radio App: Right from your smartphone or tablet, you can listen to both our news & music services live with DVR-like controls (yes, you can pause and rewind!), catch up on local & regional news stories you missed, check out our podcasts, set your alarm to wake up to your favorite public radio station, and so much more.

Smart Speakers: The new way to experience public radio is here. Just ask your smart speaker to play Boise State Public Radio News — it will take care of the rest!

NPR One: Get Boise State Public Radio News stories, newscasts and NPR content on-the-go with this on-demand app. Simply download NPR One from your app store.

NPR App: Listen to the Boise State Public Radio News and Music through the NPR app. Just download NPR News from your app store, tap "stations" and add our stations to your list of favorites for easy access.

FM Dial: Of course, we're also on your radio dial. Get a list of frequencies for southern and central Idaho, here.

