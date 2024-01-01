© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Boise State Public Radio is committed to providing facts and answering your questions so you can vote with confidence. We want to know your needs and questions as we head into a busy election season — so please give us your input.

  • What are your top election issues?
  • Do you have any questions or concerns about voting in Idaho?
  • What information are you looking for when it comes to candidates who are running for office this year?

Audience input is guiding our election coverage. Let us know your needs and questions.

_

A white vote here sign in front of the Idaho Power sign.
Voter Resources
Idaho primaries: Everybody pays for them, far from everyone votes
Idaho is inching toward another primary season. But that also means an election that is defined, in large part, by who’s inside and who’s outside. The “closed” GOP primary means a good many Idahoans don’t participate in who might end up governing the Gem State. That said, those same citizens pay for those primaries, whether they’re allowed to participate or not.
A sign in the forefront reads "Vote Here" with an arrow that points to a library building in the background.
House panel OKs extending polling place electioneering ban
State lawmakers are considering more than doubling the distance political organizers must be from polling places while voting takes place.
Idaho Senate votes to require disclosure for AI political ads
Deep fake political ads are one step away from being banned in Idaho shortly ahead of the May primary election.
New primary election date clears Idaho Senate
Idaho could soon move its primary election date – including presidential nominating contests – to April under a bill approved by the Senate on Friday.
Kayaking at Badwater Basin on February 9, 2024.
Voters 65 and older are a growing force when it comes to concerns about the environment
The Environmental Voter Project is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that surveyed at voters in 18 states to see which ones prioritize climate change or environmental issues. The report found that voters 65 and older are the second-most concerned group when it comes to the environment.
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Will Trump get the chance to run for president in 2024?
This Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether former president Donald Trump was part of an insurrection on January 6, 2021, and if his name can be taken off the Colorado primary ballot.
A finger holds up a blue "I voted" sticker with an American flag on it.
Breaking down Trump and Biden poll results
New polling showed former President Donald Trump ahead of President Joe Biden in some key states. We break down the numbers.
2024 election buttons
Connect the dots between 2023 and 2024 elections? Sure, says this Boise State political expert.
With one election down and another, bigger one in the wings, more than a few pundits were taken aback by a New York Times / Sienna College series of polls showing Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states. But one of Idaho’s best and highest-profile analysts says a few words to the wise might be: place yourself.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean
Breaking down Election Day results with Idaho Matters
Election Day is officially over, so Idaho Matters sat down to take a look at who won, who lost and what passed on the ballots.
Citizens vote.
What you need to know ahead of Idaho's elections
Election Day is tomorrow, which means people will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for local officials taking part in the mayoral, city council and school board races across the state.