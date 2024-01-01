Boise State Public Radio is committed to providing facts and answering your questions so you can vote with confidence. We want to know your needs and questions as we head into a busy election season — so please give us your input.
- What are your top election issues?
- Do you have any questions or concerns about voting in Idaho?
- What information are you looking for when it comes to candidates who are running for office this year?
Idaho primaries: Everybody pays for them, far from everyone votes
Idaho is inching toward another primary season. But that also means an election that is defined, in large part, by who’s inside and who’s outside. The “closed” GOP primary means a good many Idahoans don’t participate in who might end up governing the Gem State. That said, those same citizens pay for those primaries, whether they’re allowed to participate or not.
Voters 65 and older are a growing force when it comes to concerns about the environment
The Environmental Voter Project is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that surveyed at voters in 18 states to see which ones prioritize climate change or environmental issues. The report found that voters 65 and older are the second-most concerned group when it comes to the environment.
Connect the dots between 2023 and 2024 elections? Sure, says this Boise State political expert.
With one election down and another, bigger one in the wings, more than a few pundits were taken aback by a New York Times / Sienna College series of polls showing Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states. But one of Idaho’s best and highest-profile analysts says a few words to the wise might be: place yourself.