Politics & Government

James Dawson
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Boise State Public Radio
The first year of private school subsidies funded by Idaho taxpayers overwhelmingly went to religious schools according to data released Friday morning. Of the top 50 schools where families used their subsidy, all but four were affiliated with Christian denominations.
Stories from the 2026 Legislative Session
What Happened and What Comes Next: Post-election review with James Dawson
The 2026 midterm elections brought important changes and decisions for Idaho. A week after Election Day, Boise State Public Radio legislative reporter James Dawson hosted a virtual conversation examining the election results and what they could mean for the state.
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The legislation seeks to speed up permits, including data centers and energy projects.
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The Department of the Interior’s strategic plan calls for selling public lands, increasing energy production and consolidating its workforce.
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Political fundraising for the most recent elections were off the charts in Idaho. All candidates and political action committees raised more than $30 million.
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The number of votes in question could potentially change the outcome of several races, including all three state legislative seats and both county commission spots that were up for grabs.
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With a smokejumper headed to Congress, wildland firefighters will have one of their own in halls of powerOn Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the race for Montana’s 1st District in favor of Sam Forstag, a Democrat, union leader and federal smokejumper. He edged out conservative talk radio host Aaron Flint, who congratulated his opponent Tuesday night before the AP called the race.