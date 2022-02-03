Politics & Government

-
Idaho homeowners could soon alter their deeds if they contain racist or discriminatory language.
Sweeping property tax changes approved by legislative Republicans last year could prevent low-income homeowners from getting a break, though a new bill is trying to help soften that blow.
State senators passed the largest income tax cut in Idaho history Tuesday, which would move the state closer to a flat tax system.
A new report estimates Idaho’s public K-12 school maintenance backlog to be at least $874 million while the state isn’t enforcing a law requiring districts to report their buildings’ needs.
Head of Idaho prisons says now is the time for a new prison for women
An effort to adopt a litigious, Texas-style abortion law in Idaho narrowly failed to get introduced Monday morning.
Today on Idaho Matters, podcast host Heath Druzin gives us a close-up look at the story of a well-known figure in the movement: Ammon Bundy.
The Idaho Supreme Court Thursday unanimously denied a combined legal challenge to the state’s new legislative district voting maps that were redrawn following the 2020 census.
Republican lawmakers in an Idaho Senate committee overwhelmingly supported a massive income tax cut and rebate plan Thursday, leaving one legislative hoop to jump through.
The U.S. Forest Service recently announced a 10-year plan that includes a dramatic increase in treating forests through thinning and prescribed burns. That plan includes treating 20 million acres of Forest Service land, and 30 million acres of other federal, state, tribal, and private lands.
Conversion therapy for anyone under 18 would be banned in Idaho under a new bill introduced Thursday morning.
Idaho lawmakers are struggling with how to structure a pay raise for state employees in the face of rising inflation.