Employer Matching

Did you know you can double your donation to Boise State Public Radio, without even giving a dollar more? You can if your employer participates in a matching gift program.

Many corporations match employee donations to our organization.

If you volunteer with us, your employer may also provide us with a grant as a way to recognize your ongoing support.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are employee matching gift programs?

Employee matching gift programs are corporate giving programs in which the company matches donations made by employees to eligible nonprofit organizations. It's an easy way to double your contribution to us!

What are volunteer grant programs?

Volunteer grant programs are corporate giving programs in which companies provide monetary donations to organizations where employees volunteer regularly. If you volunteer with us, it's an easy way to provide us with additional financial support!

How do I request a matching gift or volunteer grant?

Requesting a matching gift or volunteer grant is normally a five-minute process which must be initiated by the donor/volunteer. You can do this by filling out and submitting a paper match form provided by your employer or through an electronic submission process. Please search our database for company-specific information.

How is this information obtained?

We partner with a company called Double the Donation. If you see anything that should be changed, please email Double the Donation's team at data@doublethedonation.com.

What if I still have questions?

For questions regarding your company's programs, please contact your employer's HR or community giving department.

For questions regarding submitting a matching gift or volunteer grant request to us, please contact us using the information provided below.

Our EIN:

82-6010716

Our Mailing Address:

1910 University Dr.

Boise, ID 83725-1916

Our Contact Information:

Phone: (208) 426-3668

Email: bsprmembers@boisestate.edu