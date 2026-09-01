Idaho Matters is a wonderful way to stay up to date, meet people and understand there's much more to this great state. Hosted by Gemma Gaudette on Boise State Public Radio News, it features arts and politics, growth and education, and the interesting stories that make Idaho unique.
We hope you'll engage with us! The best way to do that is by sending us a radio quality message using our free Boise State Public Radio app, available on Apple and Android devices. Tap the "Talk To Us" feature on the dropdown menu and send us your question, comment or story idea.
Or, send us an email: idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Boise State Public Radio and its associated programs do not pay guests, nor accept or demand payment for interview appearances or for being a source in our reporting or content. Furthermore, Boise State Public Radio and its associated programs do not pay, nor accept or demand payment for the submission of music or to feature music on our services.
-
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
-
It’s October which means it’s time for ghost stories. The historic Bishop’s House is holding a special event "Spirited and Spooky Stories".
-
The first time a lot of us learned about extremophiles was when water bears from earth crash-landed on the moon. In 2019 an unmanned space probe carrying Tardigrades – also known as water bears – accidentally crashed onto the moon’s surface.
-
Wedding bells turn deadly in Rachel Harrison's newest novel, trapping Willa Sullivan in a terrifying time loop, reliving the same night, and her own murder until she can break free.
-
This week on the Doctor Roundtable we're taking a look at ageism in health care, sedation for Alzheimer's patients and potentially heart-healthy fruit.
-
An Arizona State University professor is coming to Boise State to talk about the search for water on the moon and mars, and the tiny spacecraft helping scientists look for it.
-
After her murder, 19-year-old Delilah returns as a ghost with no memory of what happened, setting off a chain of events as she searches for her killer.
-
Across Montana, American Prairie is piecing together more than 3 million acres of connected prairie, restoring wildlife and reshaping what a modern American wilderness can look like.
-
From stopping birds from crashing into school windows to launching new climate projects, the Youth Climate Council is helping young people turn ideas into action.
-
Have you ever dreamed of going on a safari? Well, here’s your chance, but fair warning, this isn’t your typical wildlife adventure.