BSPR News: Weekdays at noon and 8 p.m.

Idaho Matters is a wonderful way to stay up to date, meet people and understand there's much more to this great state. Hosted by Gemma Gaudette on Boise State Public Radio News, it features arts and politics, growth and education, and the interesting stories that make Idaho unique.

We hope you'll engage with us! The best way to do that is by sending us a radio quality message using our free Boise State Public Radio app, available on Apple and Android devices. Tap the "Talk To Us" feature on the dropdown menu and send us your question, comment or story idea.

Or, send us an email: idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

Boise State Public Radio and its associated programs do not pay guests, nor accept or demand payment for interview appearances or for being a source in our reporting or content. Furthermore, Boise State Public Radio and its associated programs do not pay, nor accept or demand payment for the submission of music or to feature music on our services.

