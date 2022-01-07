-
The bust shows the rapper in his signature bucket hat and gold chain. A solar-powered radio bumps his tunes so the level on his power meter will not decrease.
-
spalding and the Loving presences play a spirit-nourishing Tiny Desk home concert featuring selections from her Songwrights Apothecary Lab, (S.A.L.) project.
-
The latest COVID-19 variant continues to take its toll on the arts. The Sundance Film Festival will be completely virtual this year, and the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely.
-
A new date has not been announced for the Grammys. Sundance events begin Jan 20.
-
In September, Hayes Carll stopped by Mountain Stage with songs from his latest album, You Get It All.
-
At the close of every year, there's always this question: "What records from this year, that we're raving about now, will we actually be listening to in 20 years?" Turns out, 2002 was a strong one.
-
It's a new year, which means new opportunities for emerging artists to rise above the noise. Here are public radio's artists to watch in 2022.
-
What new music is coming out this year that is worth checking out? A preview of two albums that just might make it on to 2022's best of list.
-
At the drummer's house in Baltimore, Turnstile's high-energy hardcore is surrounded by stuffed animals, presumably pogoing and windmilling in your imagination.
-
Songs of Disappearance is an collection of bird calls from 53 threatened Australian species. And for a brief spell, it was a best-selling album.
-
Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the lawsuit on Monday after Spencer Elden, who appeared naked on the album's cover when he was a baby, failed to meet a court deadline.
-
Daniel Bachman retains the chunky chord progression and pass-the-whiskey spirit of the Jack Rose tune, but you can feel the strings rattle the wood of his guitar with rowdy reverberation.